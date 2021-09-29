WATCH NOW: Hospice Alliance marks 40th anniversary of providing end-of-life care

Eight private rooms offering comfort to those at the end of life are located in a wing next to the agency's business offices.

"From the beginning, we hoped to stay out of the bricks-and-mortar business but we were getting more and more people whose closest family were far away from Kenosha," Riggle said.

Palliative and hospice care for the patients is provided by medical professionals.

“Families are who are overwhelmed come here and can breathe," said Lindsey Mayer, an RN at Hospice House. "Here they can be the mom or the daughter and not just the caregiver."

“It’s about coming full circle. There was a time when we were born and died at home and this is a place where people can die in a home environment,” said registered nurse Nancy Hischke.

Staff say they are committed to the hospice model.

"It’s important to advocate for hospice care,” Mayer said. “I have done a lot of nursing and hospice is an area that is underserved and undervalued."

“I always knew I wanted to be a hospice nurse,” Hischke said. “I felt there was a better way to die than in a nursing home.”