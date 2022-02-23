WATCH NOW: It is easy to shop local in Kenosha

It is easy to shop local in Kenosha because it is the home to so many family-owned and multi-generational businesses.

Dedicated local business owners are the linchpin to any thriving community, and Kenosha has been fortunate to have so many entrepreneurs willing to keep the wheels of our economy moving.

Below are five locally-owned businesses that are part of what makes Kenosha a special place.

Chiappetta Shoes

The Chiappetta family has been part of the Kenosha business community since its conception 101 years ago, and the family enjoys being part of the city’s small-business community.

Chiappetta Shoes prides itself on having what it refers to as the “holy trinity of shoe-store experiences.”

That includes offering amazing products at medium to higher quality and price points, real old-school shoe store sit-and-fit customer service, and a full in-house Pedorthic laboratory where the country’s best custom orthotics are manufactured.

Chiappetta has been serving the community for four generations and, for the most part, has followed the same game plan since opening in 1921.

Chiappetta’s commitment is to making relationships with its customers, and being a resource for anyone with a footwear-based problem. This commitment has been a key focus of the business, and it is what has kept Chiappetta successful and growing for more than century.

Visit them online at: https://chiappettashoes.com/.

Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery

For more than 67 years, Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery has been a pinnacle historic landmark in the Kenosha community. Family owned and operated since it opened, the Perrines pride themselves on having a strong work ethic and willingness to serve the Kenosha community.

Lou Perrine’s is proud to be much more than a gas station. Additionally, customers can find grab and go meals, quick groceries, fresh produce, beer and liquor, and, of course, the famous Mama P's HoHo Cake.

As a business, Lou Perrine’s is committed to innovation and growth, and it is accomplishing that by being the first gas station in the country to offer delivery and by bringing back a modern version of full-service filling station.

The Perrines believe Kenosha has always been good to them, and they strive to be an asset to the whole community.

Like Grandpa Lou always said, "They aren't just customers, they are family." Today, we are seeing the Perrines carrying on the similar theme by using the hashtag #SUPPORTLOCAL.

Visit them online at: https://louperrine.com/

Mobile One — U.S. Cellular authorized agent

Mobile One prides itself on treating all of its customers like family. It accomplishes this through its core values of customer focus, ethics, community pride and diversity.

Mobile One lives by these values daily, and supports values that are important to Kenosha and that build a connection with the community. The community has embraced the business and it loves to give back to Kenosha.

Mobile One’s customer focus is what sets it apart from other wireless providers. A unique way it sets itself apart is through monthly device workshops.

One Saturday per month, Mobile One hosts the workshop to help its customers learn the most effective ways to use their devices.

Visit them online at: https://stores.uscellular.com/mobile-one/find-a-store/128172-kenosha-wi-53143

Triangle Flooring, Furniture & Appliance Center

Triangle is a one-stop-shop for all home-furnishing needs. Triangle offers carpeting, flooring, appliances, furniture and window treatments. It also offers an in-house service department for appliance repairs.

Triangle has been serving the Kenosha community for 77 years and is now in its third generation of ownership. The owners enjoys doing business here because Kenosha is a friendly, fast-growing community that retains its small-town character.

A key to Triangle’s success has been providing consistent service with a professional sales team and staff. Triangle is grateful for its loyal customers, both new and old. Triangle has earned community trust as a Kenosha staple because of its consistent service and professional sales team and staff. Home furnishings have been our passion for more than 77 years.

Visit them online at: http://www.triangleapplianceandflooring.com/

Herbert’s Jewelers

As a third-generation family business, Kenosha’s Herbert’s Jeweler has been working with some of its customer’s families for multiple generations.

For 84 years, Herbert’s has prided itself in being known as “Your Jewler.”

Herbert’s offers custom jewelry by design, and its design team will listen to their customers ideas and will help its customers design the jewelry of their dreams. This includes using old-world techniques such as lost-wax casting to state of the art design technology that includes 3-D print models and CAD drawing.

Herbert’s also offer in house repairs and appraisals.

Visit them online at: https://herbertsjewelers.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0