WATCH NOW:: Women who own their Kenosha businesses thriving here

Women business owners are thriving in Kenosha. These entrepreneurs are providing important services in the community, and driving the area’s economic engine.

We recently asked five women who own their Kenosha businesses about running their stores here, their product and advice they give to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ruffolos Hair Studio

Owned by Stacy Romanovic

Why did you pick Kenosha as a place to do business?

Ruffolos Hair Studio has been in business for over 60 years in Kenosha. It started as a two-man barbershop opened by brothers Dick and Gabe Ruffolo.

I started at Ruffolos when I was 16 years old and purchased the salon 15 years ago. We have made many updates (with the help from my husband Verko.) Five years ago, we added on to the existing building and grew to 43 employees with three shareholders.

What is your favorite thing about helping your customers/clients?

Our goal is to give our guests a feeling of comfort and professionalism. We offer many services from hair to spa at a price point for everyone. We have newer stylists to senior stylists who have been with the company for 20 plus years.

What advice do you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

To any new entrepreneurs, I would say your business will be as successful as the time and effort you put into it. The best part of owning my business is to watch the employees grow in their careers and be able to achieve their goals in life! When owning a business, it needs to be about your team!

Visit us online: https://www.ruffoloshairstudio.com/

Authentique

Owned by Kimberly Warner

Why did you pick Kenosha as a place to do your business?

The main reason that I chose Kenosha over Racine and anywhere else really, was because of the beauty of the downtown area. With the lake, the ambiance, it was an easy choice. Kenosha’s downtown had an upward trajectory that I was attracted to.

What is your favorite thing about helping your customers/clients?

I’m able to give them a unique experience. I love that we offer signature gift wrap, bows, boxes and tags. We are proud to hold a class A liquor license, allowing us to sample and sell high-end and locally made liquors, champagnes, wines and more to complete the Authentique Signature Shopping Experience. Our clients appreciate the unique items that I find and that many products come from other female-owned small businesses. To see their faces light up when they hear the stories about the products that I find is such a delight and the stories are what sell me on whether to bring in certain product lines. In addition, we make a lot of our own products in house. Our perfume line, hand soaps, body lotions, room sprays, and more! We create healthier products for you and your home, including our Repour’d candle line. I love to help my clients choose healthier and unique items for their home, themselves, and as gifts.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Have a strong business plan and really good understanding of what your brand is. What are your non-negotiables that you want to implement into your business and what are your points of difference? In my experience, Authentique has a commitment to customer service, sales training, and products that are unique and female owned, when possible. Lastly, products that are healthier for the environment and your body. Being committed to your brand is key. I would also tell all aspiring entrepreneurs that it will be a good long time before you make any money! I probably shouldn’t say that right? Ha!

Visit us online: https://authentiquegifts.com/

Bisou Lingerie

Owned by Sherry Ludwig

Why did you pick Kenosha as a place to do business?

I’ve been in Downtown Kenosha for over 12 years. I opened a consignment shop in 2009 called Sixth Avenue Consignment Shop after I left my corporate job. I live in the community and realized there were no retail destinations for women to find quality clothing and accessories, let alone undergarments that actually fit! That is how Bisou Lingerie was born. We opened in the back of our resale shop and grew our inventory over 2 ½ years. In February of 2017, we opened Bisou Lingerie as a stand- alone business in our current location. I remain here because Kenosha ladies deserve a boutique as beautiful as the lakefront. They also deserve bras that fit!!!

What is your favorite thing about helping your customers/clients?

There is a statistic that 80% of women are wearing the wrong size bra. Our mission is to ensure that every person that comes into our boutique, leave with quality products and in bras that fit. When our fitters work their magic and finally find the correct products for our clients, they hug us, cry or jump for joy! There is nothing as fulfilling as helping women feel confident and empowered by providing them the foundations to look and feel their best.

What advice do you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

The advice I would give aspiring entrepreneurs is that it is never too late to pursue your dreams and passions. I was 50 years old when I opened my first business and hope to be going strong for at least another decade or so..... you can have a second chapter in your career and take all of your life experience and apply it to your current aspirations. Stay humble, ask for assistance when you need it, and most of all, never give up!!

Visit us online: https://www.bisoubras.com/

Oliver’s Bakery

Owned by Anne Benson

Why did you pick Kenosha as a place to do business?

The business was established long before I started working at Oliver’s. It was a pillar of the Community. From the minute I started, I felt a bond with the customers and the product. It was an easy decision to choose to keep Kenosha having one more place to be proud of. I was born and raised here, it is a great city. Its home and I wanted to keep giving back to the people that believed in me.

What is your favorite thing about helping your customers/clients?

Being a small business you have the ability to get to know and work with your customers on a one-to-one basis. Whether it be designing a cake or just hearing about what is happening in your customer’s life. Making a relationship with the people that walk through your door is an achievement that I feel proud to say is what Oliver’s is all about. The Personal Touch with a community that believes in you.

What advice do you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

A small business is a lot of work. You should ask yourself if this is what you really want to do. The advice I have to offer is this:

You have to have passion and desire for whatever it is you want to do. Always be open to reinventing yourself and learn by your mistakes and achievements. Realize that it is the people that you give to that keep you going and will stand by you. Make your employees feel that they are appreciated. Keep in mind and say to yourself every day I love my job. And when it is all said and done the hard work and outcome is so worth the effort.

Visit us online: https://oliversbakery.com/

Khroma Nail Salon

Owned by Alize Tran

Why did you pick Kenosha as a place to do business?

I fell in love with the growing community and the existence of local mom-and-pop businesses. The location is great with it being close between Chicago and Milwaukee. It is nice to really connect with people and that tends to get lost in larger cities. I moved to Kenosha in 2009 and when I realized this was my home, I wanted to build my footprint and contribute to its growth.

What Is your favorite thing about helping your customers/clients?

I enjoy giving people the break in their day for self-care (or a vent session). People just need that sometimes. It almost goes hand-in-hand with the nail salon experience. I enjoy helping people channel their own self-expression through their nails. The importance of nail quality will always be the successful foundation for any nail salon, but my favorite part is having my own creative outlet through my work. I thrive off of it. And when I collaborate with my clients to successfully achieve their ideal look (whether as simple as the perfect color/shape or the most intricate design), it seriously makes me happy.

What advice do you give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Work hard and stay humble. As we develop our talents and work toward entrepreneurship, it’s easy to lose the genuine energy that attracted people to you when you started. As you evolve, your industry will most certainly evolve too. So, never stop learning!

