WITH VIDEO: Leaky, damp basement? Chris Tarwid Contracting has the solutions

As Tarwid noted, big companies are not always looking out for the property owner’s best interests. “They like to excavate the entire perimeter of the outside of your home, which is a process that takes three weeks,” he explained.

“We waterproof from the inside which can be done in one day,” said Tarwid. “We remove only 12 inches of concrete along the perimeter. There’s no tractor equipment needed, only a jack hammer.”

Property owners will deal directly with Chris Tarwid, the owner. Chris may even be one of the crew members on the job. Tarwid said he is continuously working with his crew to improve their skills and techniques to make them the best in the business.

When waterproofing work is underway, it’s also a good time to replace basement windows, which are often a source of leaks themselves. Chris Tarwid Construction pros can add egress windows that provide an additional level of safety to the lower level of your home.

The company has BBB A+ rating, and 50% of all of its work comes via referral. Their work comes with a warranty. Photos and more details are available at christarwidcontracting.com, including signs of water leaking and waterproofing needs.

