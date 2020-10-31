St. Joe seniors earn recognition for academic achievement from National Merit Scholarship Corp.

Two St. Joseph Catholic Academy seniors have earned recognition and commendation for academic achievement from the National Merit Scholarship Corp., according to academy officials.

Ben Pable was named a National Merit semifinalist, among the most prestigious academic honors for high school seniors.

In the fall of 2019, more than 1.5 million high school juniors across the nation took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test to enter the academic competition process.

The highest-scoring students in each state are named National Merit semifinalists and represent the top 1% of United States high school seniors. As a National Merit semifinalist, Pable is considered among the top students in the nation. In Wisconsin, about 300 students qualified as semi-finalists, according to the Evanston, Ill.-based scholarship corporation.

He is the son of John and Loretta Pable.

In addition, National Merit officials identified senior Giancarlo Smith has as a College Board National Recognition Program Scholar in honor of his outstanding academic achievement and promise.

The College Board National Recognition Program Scholars are in the top 2-3% of seniors in the nation and while these students do not continue in the PSAT/NMSQT competition, Smith may become a candidate for special scholarships. He is the son of Ofelia Smith.

