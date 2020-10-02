St. Joseph football game cancelled

Witthun said Brookfield Academy has had "to quarantine for two weeks" due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

With Wilmot's scheduled game tonight against Burlington at Frank Bucci Field having been postponed last week due to COVID concerns at Wilmot, that leaves five games on tonight's Week 2 county schedule, as of 1:30 p.m.: Bradford at Tremper, Indian Trail at Franklin, Central at Elkhorn, Shoreland Lutheran at St. Francis and St. John's NW Military against Christian Life at Central High in Paddock Lake.