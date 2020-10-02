St. Joseph football game cancelled

St. Joseph running back Calvion Hunter finds daylight during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central at Central High School in Paddock Lake last week. The Lancers' scheduled Midwest Classic game tonight at Brookfield Academy has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Brookfield Academy.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Tonight's Midwest Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and Brookfield Academy, scheduled for 7 p.m. in Brookfield, has been cancelled, confirmed St. Joseph athletic director Dave Witthun earlier today.
Witthun said Brookfield Academy has had "to quarantine for two weeks" due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
With Wilmot's scheduled game tonight against Burlington at Frank Bucci Field having been postponed last week due to COVID concerns at Wilmot, that leaves five games on tonight's Week 2 county schedule, as of 1:30 p.m.: Bradford at Tremper, Indian Trail at Franklin, Central at Elkhorn, Shoreland Lutheran at St. Francis and St. John's NW Military against Christian Life at Central High in Paddock Lake.
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail defenders, from left, Connor Koch, Dylan Connell and Raymone Jones take down Oak Creek quarterback Cade Palkowski during the Hawks’ 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail's Raymone Jones (3) and Stefon Jackson-Mitchell (21) force a fumble during the Hawks' 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail quarterback Argjent Ismaili breaks tackles during the Hawks' 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail quarterback Argjent Ismaili passes during the Hawks’ 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail quarterback Argjent Ismaili breaks a tackle during the Hawks' 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail's Raymone Jones catches a pass during a Southeast Conference game against Oak Creek at Jaskwich Stadium on Friday night in Week 1 of the high school football season. The Knights shut out the Hawks, 13-0, as part of a slate that included six county teams in action.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail's Tyrail Beverly sacks Oak Creek quarterback Cade Palkowski during the Hawks' 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail quarterback Argjent Ismaili looks to pass during the Hawks' 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Indian Trail’s Kameron Lee breaks a tackle during the Hawks’ 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Central football team practices last week.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Central High School football team practices for the delayed start of the prep season. The Falcons open play tonight at Lake Geneva Badger at 7 p.m. in a Southern Lakes Conference game. It marks the debut of Central first-year head coach Jared Franz. See more game previews for tonight’s kickoff week in Sports in Section C and at
kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
First-year Central football coach Jared Franz instructs his team during the first week of practice.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
First-year Central football coach Jared Franz instructs his players during the first week of practice.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Central football team practices last week.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Central football team practices last week.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
First-year Central football coach Jared Franz watches his team during the first week of practice.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Indian Trial football team practices at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Indian Trail High School football team runs a drill during practice at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Per Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines, high school football teams around the state were allowed to begin practicing this week.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Indian Trial football team practices at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
The Indian Trial football team practices at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Wearing face masks under their helmets and social distancing, the Indian Trail football team practices at Jaskwhich Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Per WIAA rules, high school football teams — along with other fall sports deemed “high risk” — were allowed to begin practicing this week. County teams will play their first games on Friday, Sept. 25.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
Fans sit behind a fence to watch the game during the Hawks’ 13-0 Southeast Conference loss to Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WATCHING THE GAME FROM OUTSIDE THE FENCE
Matt Sullivan looks through binoculars as he and his wife, Kristin, settle in to watch the Indian Trail football team play Oak Creek in a Southeast Conference game on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium. School district requirements in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak kept the stands at the stadium empty, but parents and fans found ways to see the game where they could.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
The stands are void of spectators during Indian Trail’s Southeast Conference football game against Oak Creek on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
Mike Johnson, Kenosha News Sports Editor, sits alone in the stands at Jaskwich Stadium on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SJ Football 1
St. Joseph’s Max McCarville breaks free during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
SJ Football 2
St. Joseph’s Sa’iid Robinson celebrates during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MKE RAMCZYK
Sj Football 3
St. Joseph’s Calvion Hunter finds daylight during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
SJ Football 4
St. Joseph running back Calvion Hunter finds daylight during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central at Central High School in Paddock Lake last week. The Lancers' scheduled Midwest Classic game tonight at Brookfield Academy has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Brookfield Academy.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
SJ Football 5
St. Joseph quarterback Jacob Ashmus visits with head coach Matt Rizzo during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday night at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central Football 1
Saeveyon Talbert kicks for the Central football team during the Falcons’ 41-39 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference and season opener in Lake Geneva.
ANDREW TUCKER
LEE NEWSPAPERS
Central Football 2
Quarterback Michael Mulhollon hands off to Kyle Mitchell for the Central football team during the Falcons’ 41-39 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference and season opener in Lake Geneva.
ANDREW TUCKER, Lee Newspapers
Central Football 3
Jack Rose lines up at receiver for the Central football team during the Falcons’ 41-39 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night in a Southern Lakes Conference and season opener in Lake Geneva. Rose, one of the top juniors in the state for basketball, had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on Friday.
ANDREW TUCKER, LEE NEWSPAPERS
