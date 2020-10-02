 Skip to main content
St. Joseph football game cancelled
St. Joseph football game cancelled

St. Joseph running back Calvion Hunter finds daylight during the Lancers’ 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Burlington Catholic Central at Central High School in Paddock Lake last week. The Lancers' scheduled Midwest Classic game tonight at Brookfield Academy has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Brookfield Academy.

Tonight's Midwest Classic Conference football game between St. Joseph and Brookfield Academy, scheduled for 7 p.m. in Brookfield, has been cancelled, confirmed St. Joseph athletic director Dave Witthun earlier today.

Witthun said Brookfield Academy has had "to quarantine for two weeks" due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

With Wilmot's scheduled game tonight against Burlington at Frank Bucci Field having been postponed last week due to COVID concerns at Wilmot, that leaves five games on tonight's Week 2 county schedule, as of 1:30 p.m.: Bradford at Tremper, Indian Trail at Franklin, Central at Elkhorn, Shoreland Lutheran at St. Francis and St. John's NW Military against Christian Life at Central High in Paddock Lake.

Follow kenoshanews.com, the Kenosha News Facebook page and @KNSports on Twitter for full coverage of tonight's games.

