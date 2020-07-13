State aid funding to KUSD estimated to decrease by $1.9 million

Kenosha Unified is among the state’s 114 school districts expected to see a decrease in state aid to schools for the 2020-21 school year.
According to general school aid estimates released earlier this month, funding to Unified will drop by nearly $1.9 million, a 1.27% decrease compared with a year ago. The district received $149,632,700 in state aid for the 2019-20 and is projected to receive $147,734,364 during the 2020-21 school year, according to July 1 general school aid estimates from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
This year, general school aid for the upcoming school year totals $4.9 billion, an increase of $163.5 million, or up 3.5% compared with a year ago.
Tarik Hamdan, Unified’s chief financial officer, said the funding estimate is what the district can expect to use to project the budget for the upcoming school year, barring a change to the state budget or adjustments by the legislature in a budget repair bill.
Factors affecting the district’s decline in state aid are property values and student enrollment, he said. Another is spending.
One of the key measurements in the formula is property value per member or student, he said.
“The basic formula for that measurement is to divide the district property value by the student membership,” he said. “The Kenosha Unified School District has been experiencing both an increase in our property values and a decrease in student enrollment, which leads to increases in our property value per student as we have more property with fewer students.”
Measured against 420 other districts, Unified’s rate of change, or 10.35%, is greater than the state’s average of 5.63% for 2020-21.
“Therefore, we are appearing richer as compared with other districts, and the general aids are shifting away from us and towards the other districts that appear more in need,” he said.
He said it’s the main reason there is a projected decrease in general aids to the district despite the overall increase to funding for state aid.
“It is important to note that a school district’s revenue limit authority is a separate calculation that determines the combined total of certain state aids (primarily general aid) and tax levy,” he said. “Therefore, a reduction in general aid to a district does not necessarily trigger a budget reduction if the district chooses to make up the lost revenue by increasing the tax levy for property taxpayers.”
Hamdan said legislators are awaiting updated information from the state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau to determine the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on anticipated revenues and to determine the need for a budget repair bill.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 72%, or 302, will receive more aid, while 27%, or 114, will see less state aid. Five districts will experience no change in funding.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for public schools in Wisconsin. Statutes require the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 annually. The estimate is based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data reported by school districts to DPI, as well as the level of funding approved in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget.
Estimated amounts are subject to change because they are based on budgeted, not audited, school district data. On Oct. 15, 2020, DPI will certify amounts for 2020-21 general school aids based on audited data and the state’s appropriation.
The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership counts, also known as the “Third Friday Count” from the 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 school years.
