State aid funding to KUSD estimated to decrease by $1.9 million

Measured against 420 other districts, Unified’s rate of change, or 10.35%, is greater than the state’s average of 5.63% for 2020-21.

“Therefore, we are appearing richer as compared with other districts, and the general aids are shifting away from us and towards the other districts that appear more in need,” he said.

He said it’s the main reason there is a projected decrease in general aids to the district despite the overall increase to funding for state aid.

“It is important to note that a school district’s revenue limit authority is a separate calculation that determines the combined total of certain state aids (primarily general aid) and tax levy,” he said. “Therefore, a reduction in general aid to a district does not necessarily trigger a budget reduction if the district chooses to make up the lost revenue by increasing the tax levy for property taxpayers.”

Hamdan said legislators are awaiting updated information from the state’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau to determine the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on anticipated revenues and to determine the need for a budget repair bill.

Of the state’s 421 school districts, 72%, or 302, will receive more aid, while 27%, or 114, will see less state aid. Five districts will experience no change in funding.