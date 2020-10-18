State aid hit not as bad as projected in some rural districts

Final state aid figures released this week show the decrease in aid to several rural school districts is not as big as projected in July.

While still getting less state aid than received for the 2019-20 school year, the hits to Paris School, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated, Lakewood School and Wilmot High School are slightly less than used to plan their respective budgets.

Conversely, the decrease in state aid to Westosha-Central High School and Riverview School came in worse than projected by the state Department of Public Instruction in July.

“We anticipated a drop in 2020-21 due to our increased equalized value of the district, but not to the extent that was finalized on Oct. 15,” Central Administrator John Gendron said. “We were projecting a relatively flat tax levy from 2019-20, but the significant drop will cause the tax levy to increase by approximately 2 percent.” Although the tax levy will see a small increase, the district’s mill rate will drop for the seventh consecutive year to $3.07, Gendron said.

“Although funding continues to decrease from the state, we are proud that we have been able to create a balanced budget with a decreased mill rate,” Gendron said.