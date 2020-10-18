State aid hit not as bad as projected in some rural districts

Final state aid figures released this week show the decrease in aid to several rural school districts is not as big as projected in July.
While still getting less state aid than received for the 2019-20 school year, the hits to Paris School, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated, Lakewood School and Wilmot High School are slightly less than used to plan their respective budgets.
Conversely, the decrease in state aid to Westosha-Central High School and Riverview School came in worse than projected by the state Department of Public Instruction in July.
“We anticipated a drop in 2020-21 due to our increased equalized value of the district, but not to the extent that was finalized on Oct. 15,” Central Administrator John Gendron said. “We were projecting a relatively flat tax levy from 2019-20, but the significant drop will cause the tax levy to increase by approximately 2 percent.” Although the tax levy will see a small increase, the district’s mill rate will drop for the seventh consecutive year to $3.07, Gendron said.
“Although funding continues to decrease from the state, we are proud that we have been able to create a balanced budget with a decreased mill rate,” Gendron said.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for public schools in the state. The estimate is based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data reported by school districts to the DPI, as well as the level of funding approved in the 2019-2021 state biennial budget.
A district’s general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three numbers in the general equalization aid formula, which include property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs, as well as a difference in funds available from the state.
The following aid certifications were released by DPI for public school districts west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County:
High schools
Westosha-Central High School – Decrease of $491,040, or 9.1 percent, $5,349,484 to $4,858,444 (July projection was a 7.23 percent decrease).
Wilmot Union High School – Decrease of $435,194, or 11.4 percent, from $3,815,584 to $3,380,390. (July projection was a 12.53 percent decrease).
Elementary schools
Brighton School – Increase of $65,324, or 42.6 percent, from $153,153 to $218,387. (July projection was a 49.7 percent increase).
Bristol School – Increase of $356,817, or 10.2 percent, from $3,502,534 to $3,859,351. (July projection was a 9.1 percent increase).
Lakewood School – Decrease of $269,169, or 18.4 percent, from $1,465,529 to $1,196,360 (same percentage decrease as July projection).
Paris School – Decrease of $15,297, or 15 percent, from $101,830 to $86,533 (same percentage decrease as July projection)
Randall School – Increase of $654,342, or 42 percent, from $1,556,932 to $2,211,274. (July projection was a 33.7 percent increase).
Riverview School – Decrease of $92,395, or 3.5 percent, from $2,650,255 to $2,557,860 (July projection was a 3.34 percent decrease).
Salem School – Increase of $135,171, or 1.92 percent, from $7,010,882 to $7,146,053 (July projection was a 1.65 percent increase).
Trevor-Wilmot School – Decrease of $99,181, or 2.9 percent, from $3,472,169 to $3,372,988 (July projection was an 8.82 percent decrease).
Wheatland Center School – Increase of $173,474, or 7.5 percent, from $2,294,344 to $2,465,404 (same as project increase in July).
Of the state’s 421 districts, 297, or 71 percent, will receive more aid than last year and 119, or 28 percent, will receive less.
