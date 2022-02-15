Body of missing Antioch, Ill., man recovered Tuesday afternoon in Des Plaines River

Authorities have recovered the body of an Antioch, Ill., man who had been reported missing since January.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the body of 24-year-old Thomas “Tommy” Howe was recovered from the Des Plaines River near Libertyville, Ill., according to release from the Antioch Police Department.

On Friday, an alert kayaker in the Des Plaines River saw a jacket along the shoreline that matched the description of the jacket Howe was last seen wearing. The kayaker then called police. From the tip, search teams consisting of multiple area police K9 units and fire department dive teams conducted initial searches of the river on Friday evening and Saturday.

Due to unfavorable river conditions, the divers were not able to resume their work until this afternoon, when the body was discovered.

Based on the circumstances and evidence found at the scene, the body has been preliminarily identified as Howe.

Authorities had reported earlier that at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 Howe had been involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle along Interstate 94 (Tri-State Tollway) near Illinois Route 176. Following the accident, witnesses reported seeing Howe walk away from his vehicle. There had been sightings of him in Pleasant Prairie at the time, however, none had ever been confirmed by local police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office and Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct the investigation surrounding Howe’s death.

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow asked that the privacy of the Howe family be respected as they cope with the loss of their son and brother.

“We have been with the Howe family throughout their search for Tommy,” said Guttschow. “This is a devastating time for them. The family will continue to be in our prayers.”

Guttschow is also appreciative of the support received from numerous partner police and fire agencies, volunteers, and the media during the search for Howe.

