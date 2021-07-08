Burlington school district runs up legal costs in a year filled with complaints and investigations

Erin Ramczyk, a spokeswoman for the coalition, said focusing on the costs of rooting out racism in the schools detracts from the importance of confronting such problems.

“The safety of our children should not have a price tag,” Ramczyk said. “Why isn’t anyone talking about how there wouldn’t have needed to be a DPI investigation if the district had been more responsive to the complaints of families of color in the first place?”

After a year in which lawyers got heavily involved in school business, the Burlington Area School District says its legal costs totaled $126,717 — more than four times what the district had budgeted. A leader of the civic group known as the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism said the school district has only itself to blame for its increasing legal expenses.

Lee Newspapers requested attorney expenditures to identify the cost of investigating the since-exonerated Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher who raised questions in class about the election of President Joe Biden and who then traveled to Washington, D.C., to join the Jan. 6 protest outside the Capitol in support of then-President Donald Trump, who has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election.