Burlington school district runs up legal costs in a year filled with complaints and investigations

BURLINGTON — A year of legal skirmishes over racism and politics has pushed the Burlington Area School District over budget on attorneys’ fees by tens of thousands of dollars.
District officials say attorney fees during the just-completed school year totaled $126,171, more than four times what the district’s budget originally allotted.
The district began the school year expecting to spend just $30,000 with its law firm, Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet LLC, based in Waukesha.
Officials closed the deficit by moving money from other operations of the school district, although they will not disclose details, except to say that it included unspent funds intended for student field trips.
The district’s fiscal year ended June 30.
For the new year starting July 1, officials have again budgeted $30,000 for attorney fees, despite the fact that some issues from last year are still not completely resolved.
School Board President Peter Turke said the district frequently adjusts its budget in response to changing needs, and that could happen again if attorney fees keep piling up.
“Maybe it’s optimistic,” Turke said of the new $30,000 budget. “I hope it’s a quieter year.”
A busy year
Among the matters that prompted the district to seek legal services from the Buelow Vetter firm were race discrimination complaints that resulted in a scathing state investigative report, and an unrelated situation involving a teacher who joined the U.S. Capitol protest Jan. 6 against the 2020 presidential election results.
Officials said they also paid the law firm to assist with other discrimination complaints, as well as COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols and open records requests.
Records show that attorney fees of $126,171 during the 2020-21 school year far exceed any recent such expenditure. Going back five years, the previous highest outlay for legal advice was $70,259 paid during the 2017-2018 school year.
“This has been an extraordinary year,” district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said. Referring to the numerous issues that got the district’s lawyers involved, Thomas added: “These issues are serious, and require attorney involvement.”
A leader of the civic group Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism said the school district has only itself to blame for its increasing legal expenses.
The coalition has been actively involved in airing race discrimination complaints and pushing for investigations by outside agencies like the state Department of Public Instruction.
Erin Ramczyk, a spokeswoman for the coalition, said focusing on the costs of rooting out racism in the schools detracts from the importance of confronting such problems.
“The safety of our children should not have a price tag,” Ramczyk said. “Why isn’t anyone talking about how there wouldn’t have needed to be a DPI investigation if the district had been more responsive to the complaints of families of color in the first place?”
Lee Newspapers requested attorney expenditures to identify the cost of investigating the since-exonerated Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher who raised questions in class about the election of President Joe Biden and who then traveled to Washington, D.C., to join the Jan. 6 protest outside the Capitol in support of then-President Donald Trump, who has continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 election.
Taff was placed on administrative leave with pay for five months while the district hired Buelow Vetter to investigate. Taff was found to have violated no laws or district policies, although the investigator criticized his conduct in the classroom, and Taff was later removed from teaching an American history course next fall.
District officials said they could not estimate the cost of the Taff investigation, because those expenses were included with billings from Buelow Vetter on other school district issues.
The law firm also spent time on the race discrimination issue, in which the state DPI ordered the district in April to correct what the state called “a racially hostile environment” in the schools. District officials have complied with the state’s order for a corrective action plan, but they also have signaled a possible willingness to fight the state, which could result in another costly legal matter.
Looking back at last year’s legal costs of $126,171, Turke called it an “unforeseen year” that required district officials to lean heavily on their lawyers in navigating difficult issues.
“It’s a challenge for any school district,” he said. “We have no choice but to make sure we’re following the law.”
Other school board members, including Taylor Wishau, who had supported Taff and called for BCDR to have to pay the district’s legal fees in some cases, could not be reached for comment.