City of Hope completes Cancer Treatment Centers of America acquisition; includes Zion facility

ZION, Ill. — City of Hope, a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America. CTCA is a network of oncology hospitals and outpatient care centers across the United States, expanding access to world-class research and cancer care to patients nationally. The CTCA clinic at 2520 Elisha Ave., in Zion, Ill., is part of that network.
City of Hope now has one of the largest geographic footprints in cancer research and treatment, providing cancer patients with timely access to exceptional care, clinical trials and leading-edge innovation.
“With the completion of this acquisition, City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America are combining complementary strengths, with a shared commitment to providing the best, most compassionate care possible,” said Robert Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope. “Together, we are creating a new model for how cancer care is delivered, leveraging real-world cancer care experience to inform scientific innovation and making tomorrow’s new discoveries available to the people who need them today.”
With CTCA, the combined organization will serve approximately 115,000 patients each year, with more than 11,000 team members and 575 physicians across a network of locations in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia, expanding the portfolio, reach and impact of City of Hope’s cancer services and capabilities, including research and development, to more patients, families and communities nationwide.
With the completion of this acquisition, City of Hope intends to begin the process of converting CTCA to a nonprofit organization.
This mutation increases a woman’s breast cancer risk nearly as much as BRCA. What to know
Does the PALB2 mutation increase a woman’s risk of cancer?
How can the PALB2 gene be detected?
Like other gene mutations, PALB2 can be detected through genetic testing, either through a blood or saliva test.
And, yes, breast cancer caused by PALB2 can be detected through mammograms and MRIs just like other gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, Blake said.
Is breast cancer treatment different for people with PALB2?
People with PALB2 are slightly more prone to develop an “estrogen receptor negative breast cancer, which increases the likelihood that their cancer may need to be treated with chemotherapy,” Blake said.
Perez said PALB2 patients also share some characteristics: The women developing cancer are usually younger (they’re premenopausal), they might have lymph node involvement, and their diagnosis is usually triple-negative breast cancer or bilateral breast cancer. The tumors are usually bigger, too, due to the late diagnosis.
And while standard breast cancer treatments do exist, such as mastectomy and chemotherapy, some patients will undergo new treatments that are being tested in clinical trials.