COVID-19 vaccine assistance hotline now available

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced March 4 that in addition to the numerous resources available on the DHS COVID-19 vaccine page, Wisconsinites can now call 844-684-1064 (toll-free) for personal assistance with their vaccine-related questions.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns.”

The new call center is equipped to help people find vaccine locations, answer medical questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, and assist with registration, including but not limited to providers using the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine registry. DHS community-based vaccination clinics and a few counties are in the early stages of rolling out the vaccine registry. Priority groups, including people currently on wait lists from previously eligible groups within these counties, will be the first notified of the opportunity to schedule an appointment.