As prosecution winds down its case, will Kyle Rittenhouse take the stand in his own defense?

Van Dyke briefly considered not testifying because he and his attorneys thought they had scored several critical points during the prosecution’s case and didn’t want to risk losing them. The conversation was short-lived, however, and his team reverted back to the original plan to take the witness stand.

Herbert said they spent hours prepping Van Dyke, who was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a nearly seven-year prison sentence. Herbert said he was sure Rittenhouse’s attorneys have been doing the same.

“You would go through several mock direct examinations and cross examinations,” Herbert said. “For the most part, they’re going to know 95% of the questions that (Rittenhouse) is going to be asked so you go through it thoroughly.”

Legal experts say Rittenhouse’s team could decide not to put him on the stand if it believes other witnesses have done enough to convey his mindset that night. Indeed, several key witnesses offered testimony that seemed to bolster the self-defense argument, including the man he injured.