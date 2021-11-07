Explainer: Prosecutors play up Kyle Rittenhouse's inexperience

"He seemed like a young and impressionable kid," Balch said. "He seemed a little under-equipped and under-experienced as well, which is one of the reasons we kind of stayed with him." Balch did not say why he felt Rittenhouse was under-equipped.

Balch said he kept an eye on Rittenhouse throughout the evening, protecting him as Rittenhouse walked around shouting that he was a medic and could help anyone who was injured. Balch recounted one protester insulting Rittenhouse with profanity and Rittenhouse yelling back "I love you, too, ma'am." Balch said he told him not to respond because it would only antagonize the crowd further.

"That's when I told him, 'hey, don't say that,'" Balch testified. "It can cause somebody to escalate the situation if they feel like you're making fun of them a little bit. So, just wasn't needed."

Former Marine Jason Lackowski testified Friday that he also traveled to Kenosha armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a knife to protect businesses.

He said Rittenhouse introduced himself and said he was an emergency medical technician. Rittenhouse didn't say how old he was, but Lackowski testified that he thought Rittenhouse was at least 18 because minors can't possess firearms in Wisconsin and he thought a person had to be 18 to get an EMT license.