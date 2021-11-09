Kyle Rittenhouse trial highlights rise of livestreamed video

Mercado, who lives in a Minneapolis suburb, said that when he started documenting protests last year, he was a "devout Republican." But amid mass protests over the killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, he wanted to examine the issue of police accountability for himself.

"Now I'm getting my own perspective on things," he said, adding that he does not support either major political party.

A friend had to show Mercado how to livestream from his Facebook account on his phone before he started documenting the protests. Soon, his video stream had more than 60,000 viewers.

As people sent him money through money transfer apps, he bought gear such as a protective vest and gas mask. He also set up accounts on YouTube and Facebook that paid him for his streams.

Less than three months after first pointing his phone at the Minneapolis protests, Mercado was traveling the country and trying to make a living out of covering protests. He was on his way to a protest in Washington when he heard that a white Kenosha police officer had shot Jacob Blake, a Black man. He immediately headed that way.