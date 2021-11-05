Witness: Kenosha shooting victim was acting 'belligerently'

Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot. Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse feared his weapon would be taken away and used against him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, Richie McGinniss, who was recording events on a cellphone that night for the conservative website The Daily Caller, testified that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and was gunned down as he lunged for the young man's rifle.

"I think it was very clear to me that he was reaching specifically for the weapon," McGinniss said.

Also Thursday, Ryan Balch, a former Army infantryman who carried an AR-style rifle that night and walked around patrolling the streets with Rittenhouse, testified that Rosenbaum was "hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner," including trying to set fires and throwing rocks.

Balch said he got between Rosenbaum and another man while Rosenbaum was trying to start a fire, and Rosenbaum got angry, shouting, "If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I'm going to f—- kill you!"

Balch said that Rittenhouse was within earshot and that he believed the threat was aimed at both of them.