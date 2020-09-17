Evers, Baldwin make funding plea to Trump on behalf of Kenosha

Congressman Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, said Thursday that Trump has been responsive to the needs in Kenosha.

“When asked, President Trump immediately agreed to send resources to bring public safety to Kenosha,” Steil said. “Those resources and that leadership likely saved lives and prevented more damage from occurring.”

Steil said the federal government will continue to provide assistance to help move Kenosha forward.

“Following the unrest, President Trump came to Kenosha to thank first responders and announce federal assistance for Kenosha and Wisconsin,” Steil said. “The Administration acted quickly by bringing initial assistance to Kenosha, and going forward, I will continue working with the Administration to provide additional resources to help our community come together and rebuild.”

Evers and Baldwin said the $42 million announced by Trump to support public safety statewide also does not represent new funding. For example, more than half of that funding is Wisconsin’s Crime Victims Fund dollars for Fiscal Year 2020. Of the new funding as part of that announcement, $1 million is for Kenosha law enforcement.

They asked Trump to “provide federal aid that will actually help the community, along with its residents and businesses, rebuild.”