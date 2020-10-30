Evers: State may have to tap funds to pay for COVID

The state could be forced to dip into its own accounts to address ongoing COVID-19 needs if the federal government doesn’t approve a new round of funding soon, Gov. Tony Evers said Friday.

Of the approximately $2 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds provided to Wisconsin earlier this year, nearly $1.88 billion had been spent, according to an update provided by the governor’s office earlier this month. Roughly $120 million remains, which the state could use for emerging needs. CARES Act funds must be spent by the end of the year.

“We’re going to need money after the first of the year,” Evers said on a media call with reporters Friday. “Whatever money we had received from the CARES Act will be gone at that time and we will have moral obligations around making sure that we have the equipment and the testing in place so that we can continue this fight against the virus.”

The state Department of Health Services reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to more than 225,000 since the pandemic began. A total of 1,972 people have died from the coronavirus. As of Friday, the state’s 7-day average for positive tests reached 4,231.

“In these two months our seven-day average has increased by more than 500%,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said.