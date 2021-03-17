First case of Brazil COVID-19 variant identified in Lake County

“While we have identified a limited numbers of variant cases in our county, they are most certainly an underestimate of the number of actual cases,” said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist for the Lake County Health Department. “We need our community’s help to curb the spread of the virus while we work to vaccinate our residents as quickly as possible. It is crucial to continue to follow quarantine recommendations if you have traveled or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Wearing masks, washing your hands, and keeping your distance from others continue to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus, regardless of the strain.”