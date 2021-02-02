Great Lakes Naval Station conducting annual force protection exercise

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — The Navy this week and next is conducting its largest annual force protection exercise next week at installations throughout the United States, including Naval Station Great Lakes in Lake County.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 1-12, is an annual two-week force protection and anti-terrorism exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on all Navy installations in the continental United States.

The exercises are designed to enhance the readiness of Navy first responders and ensure seamless interoperability among Navy commands, other services and agency partners. Citadel Shield is the field training exercise led by CNIC, and Solid Curtain is a command post exercise co-led by USFFC and CNIC.

“Exercises like Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 give us the opportunity to study our plans and response procedures and continuously improve them in regard to evolving threats,” said Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL Commanding Officer.