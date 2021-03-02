I-94 lane closures anticipated as Stearns School bridge project begins in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway is scheduled to begin work this week to remove and rebuild the Stearns School Road Bridge carrying traffic over the Tri-State Tollway (I-94) in Gurnee.

Reconstruction of the Stearns School Road Bridge is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

Beginning Monday, daily lane closures are planned in both directions will be scheduled between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with up to two lanes closed at a time for advance work to prepare for bridge removal and reconstruction. In addition, overnight lane closures will be also scheduled during the week with up to three lanes closed at a time and 15-minute full closures scheduled overnight Thursday into Friday.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of construction. All work is weather dependent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once advance work is complete, a full closure of the Stearns School Road Bridge is scheduled to begin later in March. To safely accommodate construction and reduce the duration of work, the bridge is scheduled to be closed to traffic with a posted detour for nine months. Full closure and a traffic detour are necessary because the bridge is too narrow to accommodate traffic while safely providing a work zone to complete the removal and reconstruction of the bridge.