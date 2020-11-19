Illinois Tollway reopening Edens Spur

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway plans to reopen all lanes and restore eastbound and westbound traffic to its permanent configuration this week as completion nears on the $109.1 million Edens Spur Tollway (I-94) Improvement Project.

Thursday afternoon, all westbound lanes on the Edens Spur Tollway between the Union Pacific Railroad and Edens Expressway are scheduled to reopen to traffic and will be followed by the reopening of the eastbound lanes during the afternoon of Friday, November 20. Up to 57,000 vehicles use the Edens Spur daily.

Electronic message signs will be put in place in advance to alert drivers. All work is weather dependent.

Additional temporary lane and shoulder closures may be scheduled as needed through winter and into spring to complete landscaping and other minor work for the project.

Major undertaking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Edens Spur Improvement Project, which began in 2018, removed and replaced all existing mainline asphalt pavement and replaced or repaired mainline bridges. Additional work included replacing the Pfingsten Road Bridge, repairing the Waukegan Road Bridge over the Edens Spur, constructing the barrier separated median with storm water improvements and upgrading roadway lighting.