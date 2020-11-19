Illinois Tollway reopening Edens Spur

DEERFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Tollway plans to reopen all lanes and restore eastbound and westbound traffic to its permanent configuration this week as completion nears on the $109.1 million Edens Spur Tollway (I-94) Improvement Project.
Thursday afternoon, all westbound lanes on the Edens Spur Tollway between the Union Pacific Railroad and Edens Expressway are scheduled to reopen to traffic and will be followed by the reopening of the eastbound lanes during the afternoon of Friday, November 20. Up to 57,000 vehicles use the Edens Spur daily.
Electronic message signs will be put in place in advance to alert drivers. All work is weather dependent.
Additional temporary lane and shoulder closures may be scheduled as needed through winter and into spring to complete landscaping and other minor work for the project.
Major undertaking
Support Local Journalism
The Edens Spur Improvement Project, which began in 2018, removed and replaced all existing mainline asphalt pavement and replaced or repaired mainline bridges. Additional work included replacing the Pfingsten Road Bridge, repairing the Waukegan Road Bridge over the Edens Spur, constructing the barrier separated median with storm water improvements and upgrading roadway lighting.
Planning and construction of the project was done in coordination with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County and the villages of Northbrook and Deerfield.
In coordination with local communities, replacement of the Pfingsten Road Bridge over the Eden Spur included improvements for pedestrian and bicycle access with a wider sidewalk on the northbound side of the bridge and a new barrier-separated path on the southbound side of the bridge to tie into a future multi-use path. In addition, a new water main was constructed under the Edens Spur at Pfingsten Road to provide a future connection between the Villages of Deerfield and Northbrook.
62-year-old roadway
Originally constructed in 1958, the Edens Spur consists of two lanes in each direction with 4-foot wide inside shoulders and 11-foot wide outside shoulders and an open grass median.
The work is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.
Maps and construction about the Edens Spur Improvement Project are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com
IN PHOTOS: A walk with a view on the Lake Geneva Shore Path
Fall is a perfect time for hiking on the Shore Path that circles Geneva Lake. We pause here for a moment to remind readers: The Walworth County city is Lake Geneva; the body of water is Geneva Lake. Confusing? You bet!
The path runs about 26 miles in total, as it weaves in and out of wooded areas around the lake.
During the summer, it can be quite crowded — and buggy — along the path. But in November, you’ll have the path largely to yourself (perfect for socially distancing during a pandemic) with no mosquitoes to dodge.
More benefits of colder weather walking? There’s still some lingering fall color to admire; the lake views increase when the foliage decreases; and you can dress comfortably in layers instead of sweating it out on a hot day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!