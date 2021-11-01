Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, but many are watching his trial as the latest referendum on race and the American legal system, in part because the protesters were on the streets to decry police violence against Black people.

Rittenhouse’s attorney got a prospective juror dropped after she said she would find Rittenhouse guilty of all charges just because he was carrying an assault-style weapon. “I don’t think a weapon like that should belong to the general public,” the woman said.

Two prospective jurors said they would be nervous about serving, though the judge assured them precautions would be taken to keep them safe.

“My fear is walking out of any of the days of court and just wondering what we’re walking out to," said one. "What are our cars going to look like when we’re going out them? Are they going to be slashed? Are they going to be damaged? Am I going to be able to get home safe?”

The other said she did not want to serve on the Rittenhouse jury because “either way this goes you’re going to have half the country upset with you and they react poorly.” She said: ”I don’t want people to come after in their haze of craze.”