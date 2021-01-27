Lake County Health Department continues vaccinations for healthcare workers

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Lake County Health Department is announcing that it will continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 1a healthcare personnel at its Lake County Fairgrounds site. Residents of long-term care facility residents in Lake County are continuing to receive their vaccinations through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. As of Jan. 25, area pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare providers, and other partners may begin Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination in Lake County.
"We remain committed to getting all frontline healthcare personnel fully vaccinated as quickly as possible to ensure they can continue offering exceptional care and service to our residents during the pandemic," said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. "We thank our local vaccination partners for helping us advance forward into Phase 1b — we are one public health system working toward the same goal, providing safe and effective vaccines to bring an end to this pandemic. We also thank the public for their patience as we work to provide vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible over the course of the next several months.”
The State of Illinois Vaccine Distribution Priority Group Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers and all residents age 65 and over. For details on occupations included in Phase 1b, go online to www.lakecountyil.gov/vaccine.
Residents in Phase 1a or 1b who have registered in AllVax are encouraged to take any opportunity they can to get their COVID-19 vaccine through a local healthcare provider or pharmacy. There is no need to remove your account from AllVax system if you are vaccinated elsewhere. The AllVax system will communicate with the State’s vaccine records to reflect vaccinations given by other parties, allowing the county to better track the progress toward its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population.
Since Lake County began receiving shipments of COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17, more than 24,000 doses have been administered to Lake County residents according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register to be notified when the Lake County Health Department has a vaccination appointment available to them. Register at https://allvax.lakecohealth.org.