Lake County Health Department continues vaccinations for healthcare workers

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Lake County Health Department is announcing that it will continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 1a healthcare personnel at its Lake County Fairgrounds site. Residents of long-term care facility residents in Lake County are continuing to receive their vaccinations through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. As of Jan. 25, area pharmacies, hospitals and healthcare providers, and other partners may begin Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccination in Lake County.

"We remain committed to getting all frontline healthcare personnel fully vaccinated as quickly as possible to ensure they can continue offering exceptional care and service to our residents during the pandemic," said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. "We thank our local vaccination partners for helping us advance forward into Phase 1b — we are one public health system working toward the same goal, providing safe and effective vaccines to bring an end to this pandemic. We also thank the public for their patience as we work to provide vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible over the course of the next several months.”

The State of Illinois Vaccine Distribution Priority Group Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers and all residents age 65 and over. For details on occupations included in Phase 1b, go online to www.lakecountyil.gov/vaccine.