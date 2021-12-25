 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
alert
Lotteries

Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 24

  • 0

For tickets drawn Friday, Dec. 24:

Wisconsin

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-04-07-08-09-11-13-17-19-20

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-09-10-12-13-14-18-20-21-22

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-7

Pick 4 Midday

9-5-9-3

SuperCash

03-09-16-18-21-31, Doubler: N

Badger 5

03-10-20-23-31

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily Pick 3

3-1-6

Daily Pick 4

People are also reading…

5-7-0-0

Illinois

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

07-13-16-23-28

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Pick Three-Midday

8-6-6, Fireball:

Pick Three-Evening

6-1-6, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Midday

3-0-0-5, Fireball:

Pick Four-Evening

4-1-2-7, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto

14-18-23-34-42

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Multi-State

Mega Millions

16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Powerball

Saturday's estimated jackpot: $400 million

Thursday

For tickets drawn Thursday, Dec. 23:

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-06-07-10-11-17-18-19-20-22

All or Nothing Midday

05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-21-22

Pick 3 Midday

2-3-5

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-2-2

SuperCash

23-24-26-31-35-36, Doubler: Y

Badger 5

05-12-13-17-28

Estimated jackpot: $10,000

Daily Pick 3

9-0-7

Daily Pick 4

3-5-3-6

Illinois

Lotto

07-21-25-38-48-49, Extra Shot: 13

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-03-16-28-42

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Pick Three-Midday

4-7-4, Fireball: 1

Pick Three-Evening

9-2-6, Fireball: 5

Pick Four-Midday

3-7-3-1, Fireball: 7

Pick Four-Evening

7-2-9-1, Fireball: 6

Lucky Day Lotto

01-07-22-24-35

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

Making up to one-third of total revenue, the Illinois Lottery makes a big impact on local businesses.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert