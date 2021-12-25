Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 24

For tickets drawn Friday, Dec. 24:
Wisconsin
02-03-04-07-08-09-11-13-17-19-20
03-04-09-10-12-13-14-18-20-21-22
03-09-16-18-21-31, Doubler: N
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Illinois
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Multi-State
16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
Saturday's estimated jackpot: $400 million
Thursday
For tickets drawn Thursday, Dec. 23:
03-04-06-07-10-11-17-18-19-20-22
05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-16-21-22
23-24-26-31-35-36, Doubler: Y
Estimated jackpot: $10,000
Illinois
07-21-25-38-48-49, Extra Shot: 13
Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Estimated jackpot: $650,000
Firefighter's CARE Kids Christmas Party
Melina Hernandez-Zamora, 9, waves a joystick as she plays a virtual reality game during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighter's CARE Kids Christmas Party
LaJayceon Currie, 7, front, and his brother, Lavaruz, 15, compete while playing a basketball game during a Christmas Party put on by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. and the Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. program at Action Territory on 75th Street.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighter's CARE Kids Christmas Party
Ricardo Lebron, president of the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414, right, guides Anthony Hanson, 9, to a game during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighter's CARE Kids Christmas Party
Brian Rummelrhart holds Clara Vos, 7, as they tour the game room during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Pedro Hernandez, 4, front, and Ethan Lewis, 13, play a Batman game during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
John Vos, right, and Austin “T-Bone” Maxedon slice pizza for guests during a Christmas Party put on Wednesday by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. and the Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. program at Action Territory on 75th Street.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Caroline Lewis, 16, left, dishes up a slice of pizza for Melina Hernandez-Zamora, 9, during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Kate Vos, 4, plays a game with Brian Rummelhart during a Christmas Party put on Wednesday by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. and the Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. program at Action Territory on 75th Street.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Victor Hernandez, 7, works a crane game during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Presents for children were set by the Christmas tree during a Christmas Party put on by the Firefighters CARE hosted by Action Territory on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Candice Ohm, left, and her kids, from left, Ayden 11, James Hanson, 10, and Anthony, 9, pose for a photograph with Santa during the Christmas Party put on Wednesday by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. and the Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. program at Action Territory on 75th Street.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Firefighters CARE Kids Christmas Party
Pedro Hernandez, 4, enjoys a slice of pizza during the Christmas Party put on Wednesday by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. and the Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. program at Action Territory on 75th Street.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
