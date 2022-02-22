 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lotteries

Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 21

Making up to one-third of total revenue, the Illinois Lottery makes a big impact on local businesses.

For tickets drawn Monday, Feb. 21:

Wisconsin

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-05-06-09-11-16-19-21-22

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-05-09-10-12-13-14-17-18-22

Pick 3 Midday

5-1-8

Pick 4 Midday

1-0-7-3

SuperCash

05-08-11-14-27-38, Doubler: No

Badger 5

14-17-18-22-23

Estimated jackpot: $76,000

Daily Pick 3

3-6-7

Daily Pick 4

3-7-4-6

Illinois

Lotto

09-16-21-45-47-49, Extra Shot: 16

Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-06-16-18-29

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Pick Three-Midday

9-4-0, Fireball: 1

Pick Three-Evening

1-2-3, Fireball: 9

Pick Four-Midday

1-0-7-9, Fireball: 6

Pick Four-Evening

1-3-7-7, Fireball: 8

Lucky Day Lotto

06-12-16-28-39

Estimated jackpot: $550,000

Multi-state

Mega Millions

Tuesday's estimated jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

02-36-37-45-69, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $37 million

