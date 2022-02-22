Lottery numbers for Monday, Feb. 21

For tickets drawn Monday, Feb. 21:
Wisconsin
01-03-04-05-06-09-11-16-19-21-22
03-04-05-09-10-12-13-14-17-18-22
05-08-11-14-27-38, Doubler: No
Estimated jackpot: $76,000
Illinois
09-16-21-45-47-49, Extra Shot: 16
Estimated jackpot: $8.6 million
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Estimated jackpot: $550,000
Multi-state
Tuesday's estimated jackpot: $75 million
02-36-37-45-69, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
