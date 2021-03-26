Milwaukee VA opens vaccines to all veterans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age. The previous group was age 55 and older and other high-risk populations.

The Medical Center has given more than 22,500 vaccines to employees and veterans. In addition to offering vaccines during regular hours vaccine clinic hours have been extended on Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There a handful of methods the Milwaukee VA is using to give the vaccine to as many enrolled veterans as possible:

• While at a previously scheduled or routine appointment at the hospital.

• Veterans can ask for an appointment using MyHealtheVet to secure message their health care team.

• Veterans can call the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling team at 414-384-2000, ext. 44200.

The VA continues to call veterans directly and send text messages via VEText to schedule appointments. Veterans can check their VEText “opt-in” status by texting “start” to 530-79.

If a veteran has received the vaccination in the community, VA officials are asking them to let their health care team know as soon as possible. This will help us speed up vaccinations for others who need it.

