One seriously injured in senior living complex fire in Zion

ZION, Ill. — An apartment fire in a senior living complex in Zion, Ill., led to the rescue of a resident who was seriously injured and total evacuation of the multi-story facility early Sunday morning. Several Kenosha County fire departments assisted at the scene.
The Zion Fire Department was called to a 90-unit senior living apartment complex in the 2800 block of Elisha Avenue at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. An alarm company and several residents reported the incident. First arriving companies found minor to moderate smoke on the third floor of the facility, according to Battalion Chief Jason Messick.
Upon entering the apartment where the fire originated, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions and fire as well as one person in need of immediate medical attention. After taking that resident to a waiting ambulance, fire crews returned to put out the fire.
The resident who was rescued was transported in serious condition to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. Two victims were also transported for underlying medical issues that may or may not have been exacerbated by the fire, fire officials said.
With occupants ranging in age and mobility in the apartment complex, and smoke that was not contained to the room where the fire started, the decision was made to assist all occupants out of the building, Messick said. Zion City Hall was the closest building and was opened as a warming shelter and staging location for all residents of the building.
Extent of damage
Nine apartments in the complex will need attention before residents can return to them, Messick said. One was was affected by fire; two adjacent rooms were affected by smoke and water damage; and six apartments below the fire sustained water damage.
The third floor of the facility was ventilated and utilities were shut off to the apartment where the fire occurred. Once the smoke was cleared, all occupants other than those displaced were assisted back to their respective apartments.
As of Monday, the state fire marshal and local fire investigators were looking into the cause and origin of the fire.
Approximately 25 fire and emergency units with 55 personnel responded to the scene to assist Zion crews, including fire departments from Kenosha, Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Beach Park, Winthrop Harbor, Gurnee, Waukegan, Lake Forest, Antioch, Newport, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Greater Round Lake and North Chicago. Also responding were the Zion Police Department, the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Zion Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.
