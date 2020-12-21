One seriously injured in senior living complex fire in Zion

ZION, Ill. — An apartment fire in a senior living complex in Zion, Ill., led to the rescue of a resident who was seriously injured and total evacuation of the multi-story facility early Sunday morning. Several Kenosha County fire departments assisted at the scene.

The Zion Fire Department was called to a 90-unit senior living apartment complex in the 2800 block of Elisha Avenue at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. An alarm company and several residents reported the incident. First arriving companies found minor to moderate smoke on the third floor of the facility, according to Battalion Chief Jason Messick.

Upon entering the apartment where the fire originated, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions and fire as well as one person in need of immediate medical attention. After taking that resident to a waiting ambulance, fire crews returned to put out the fire.

The resident who was rescued was transported in serious condition to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. Two victims were also transported for underlying medical issues that may or may not have been exacerbated by the fire, fire officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}