Overnight lane closures planned on Tri-State for Stearns School Road bridge work

Temporary, overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin this weekend on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94) at Stearns School Road in Gurnee for bridge beam placement as part of ongoing local crossroad bridge reconstruction.

Altogether, up to five nights of intermittent, full closures will be needed on the Tollway. The Stearns School Road Bridge over I-94 is currently closed to traffic with a posted detour.

“This work is necessary to keep the Tollway in good condition for years to come,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “We work to limit lane closures to temporary overnight hours to minimize the impact of construction on daily commuters.”

Electronic message signs will be in place in advance to alert Tollway drivers to the overnight lane closures. The temporary closures are necessary to safely accommodate the placement of bridge beams over I-94. Bridge beam placement will be scheduled during overnight hours to minimize the impact on traffic. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.