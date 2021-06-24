Overnight lane closures planned on Tri-State for Stearns School Road bridge work

Temporary, overnight lane closures are scheduled to begin this weekend on the Tri-State Tollway (I-94) at Stearns School Road in Gurnee for bridge beam placement as part of ongoing local crossroad bridge reconstruction.
Altogether, up to five nights of intermittent, full closures will be needed on the Tollway. The Stearns School Road Bridge over I-94 is currently closed to traffic with a posted detour.
“This work is necessary to keep the Tollway in good condition for years to come,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “We work to limit lane closures to temporary overnight hours to minimize the impact of construction on daily commuters.”
Electronic message signs will be in place in advance to alert Tollway drivers to the overnight lane closures. The temporary closures are necessary to safely accommodate the placement of bridge beams over I-94. Bridge beam placement will be scheduled during overnight hours to minimize the impact on traffic. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.
Beginning Sunday, June 27,one eastbound lane is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. each night, with a second lane closing at 9 p.m. and a third lane closing at 11 p.m. Intermittent, full closures of I-94, each lasting 15 minutes, will begin at 11:30 p.m. All lanes on I-94 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning. A second night of overnight closures is scheduled Monday, June 28, into Tuesday, June 29.
Similar closures are also scheduled in both directions overnight Tuesday, June 29, into Wednesday, June 30, and in the westbound direction only overnight Wednesday, June 30, into Thursday, July 1. A third night of westbound closures will be scheduled overnight Thursday, July 1, into Friday, July 2, if needed.
The Illinois Tollway, Village of Gurnee and Lake County Division of Transportation are working in coordination to replace the 70‐year‐old Stearns School Road Bridge over the Tri‐State Tollway (I‐94). The new bridge structure will be designed to provide for three lanes of traﬃc, as well as additional bicycle and pedestrian access. Up to 15,900 vehicles travel on this section of Stearns School Road daily.
The $12 million project is part of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future, and includes $5.4 million in local cost participation for the improvements.
Maps and construction about the Stearns School Road Project are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at www.Illinoistollway.com.