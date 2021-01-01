 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie Fire Dept. assists at Zion apartment fire
ZION, Ill. — The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was among a number that responded to a structure fire Thursday morning in Zion.

According to a press release issued by the Zion Fire and Rescue Department, units responded at 10:52 a.m. to the 2300 block of 20th Street, and when they arrived, found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-story, 11-unit apartment complex.

All the units were evacuated, and gas and electric service was shut off to the building. The fire was determined to have started in the kitchen of one of the units, but the cause remains undetermined.

