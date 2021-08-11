REPORT: Ron Johnson pushed for tax break resulting in hundreds of millions in deductions to megadonors

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, pushed for a tax break in 2017 resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions to megadonors who funded his campaigns, a report Wednesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found.

Johnson switched from an opponent of the massive Trump tax cut bill to a supporter after getting the more generous tax cuts that resulted in more than $79 million in tax savings for two of his largest donors in 2018 alone.

Democratic Senate candidates running to take on Johnson next year seized on the report, calling him beholden to special interests and corrupt. Johnson, in a statement Wednesday, defended his moves as having “nothing to do with any donor or discussions with them.”

“As someone who spent 31 years building a successful manufacturing company in Wisconsin, I have long said that our tax system needs to be simplified and rationalized," Johnson said in the statement.

Johnson pressured then-President Donald Trump to sweeten the tax break for companies known as pass-throughs. In those companies, owners pay individual, not corporate, taxes on their profits. Johnson pushed for the bill to increase deductions from 17.4% to 23%; the final figure was 20%, ProPublica reported.