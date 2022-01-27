Search for missing Antioch man turns up phone; anyone who may have seen Tommy Howe asked to call police

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Antioch Police Department is continuing to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen a missing Antioch resident to contact investigators. Thomas “Tommy” Howe was still missing as of Thursday.

A search Monday of the Old School Forest Preserve near Libertyville led to the discovery of Howe’s work cell phone. Nothing else was found during the search.

According to Antioch Police, at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, Jan. 22, Howe, 24, was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle along Interstate 94 (Tri-State Tollway) near Illinois Route 176. Following the accident, witnesses reported seeing Howe walk away from his vehicle. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

A caller told the Kenosha News on Thursday that there had been an unconfirmed sighting in Pleasant Prairie, but village police Thursday said they had no such reports.

Howe was last observed traveling on foot while wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is described as a male white, 5-foot-8, with brown eyes and brown hair.

An extensive search of the forest preserve was led by the Antioch Police Department and aided by numerous local agencies, including the Libertyville Police and Fire Departments, the Lake County Forest Preserve Police, Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Wauconda Fire Department. Additionally, 77 volunteers, five K-9s from Illinois Wisconsin Search and Rescue Dogs from McHenry County, and several drones took part in Monday’s search. Search teams were able to locate Howe’s cell phone in the forest preserve, however, nothing else was discovered during the search.

“We’re asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tommy over the past few days to contact the Antioch Police Dispatch Center,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. “I would also encourage anyone who lives near the Old School Forest Preserve to check their home security footage from the weekend to see if they see anything unusual.”

Chief Guttschow also asked that the privacy of Howe’s family be respected. But an unidentified caller left a message the Kenosha News to report that a vigil was planned for Thursday night at St. Patrick’s Church in Wadsworth, where Howe reportedly grew up.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Howe is asked to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111. The Village of Antioch Police Department Facebook page will have all official updates on the investigation.

