Steil and Evers spar over COVID-19 vaccine rollout

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil was critical Monday of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Wisconsin, while Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services called on the federal government to increase the state’s allocation of the vaccine.
“If Gov. Evers cannot figure out how to distribute the vaccine to those who need it, he should step aside and let someone who can lead this effort do it,” Steil, R-Janesville, said, pointing to data that shows Wisconsin is behind most states and the District of Columbia in administering COVID-19 vaccines to people on a per capita basis.
“The vaccine will save lives and the ability to effectively distribute the vaccine is a matter of life and death for thousands of people in our state. With so many lives and jobs on the line, we need our Governor to expect to lead the country in getting out vaccines, not spend his time making excuses for lagging behind,” said Steil.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Sunday Wisconsin ranks 40th out of all states and the District of Columbia for vaccines administered per 100,000 people.
Evers said Wisconsin built up 1,098 vaccine provider locations over the last three weeks that stand ready to give vaccinations throughout the state.
“Our vaccine team is working across the state on vaccine distribution, and so many Wisconsinites are ready to get vaccinated and get back to our Wisconsin way of life,” said Evers. “In a state where our statewide mitigation strategies have been struck down and challenged time and time again, it is absolutely critical that Wisconsin get additional doses of vaccine to meet demand and box in the virus.”
According to a statement released by Evers, Wisconsin needs more than 10,000 additional doses this week to fulfill requests from vaccinating entities across the state. Wisconsin’s allocation has varied weekly, however, this week marks the first time Wisconsin’s demand will exceed our supply, said Evers.
There are an estimated 550,000 people in Wisconsin who qualify under Phase 1A for the vaccine. This includes frontline healthcare workers, emergency medical staff, and residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.
The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee proposed populations for Phase 1B will be released for public comment starting Wednesday. Many health systems have worked through a portion of their staff and have begun vaccinating unaffiliated healthcare providers such as dentists, Emergency Medical Responders, and public health workers who are eligible in 1A, according to the public statement released by the state.