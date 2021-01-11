Steil and Evers spar over COVID-19 vaccine rollout

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil was critical Monday of the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Wisconsin, while Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services called on the federal government to increase the state’s allocation of the vaccine.

“If Gov. Evers cannot figure out how to distribute the vaccine to those who need it, he should step aside and let someone who can lead this effort do it,” Steil, R-Janesville, said, pointing to data that shows Wisconsin is behind most states and the District of Columbia in administering COVID-19 vaccines to people on a per capita basis.

“The vaccine will save lives and the ability to effectively distribute the vaccine is a matter of life and death for thousands of people in our state. With so many lives and jobs on the line, we need our Governor to expect to lead the country in getting out vaccines, not spend his time making excuses for lagging behind,” said Steil.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Sunday Wisconsin ranks 40th out of all states and the District of Columbia for vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

Evers said Wisconsin built up 1,098 vaccine provider locations over the last three weeks that stand ready to give vaccinations throughout the state.