Steil introduces Survivor Benefits Fairness Act in honor of Wisconsin family

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has joined with a Democrat colleague to introduce the Survivor Benefits Fairness Act, legislation intended to ensure the Veterans Administration cannot demand the families of beneficiaries pay back their monthly benefits in the event of a surviving spouse’s death.

According to information from the congressman’s office, Steil’s staff was contacted by a constituent who received notice from the VA to return survivor benefit payments. The legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Connor Lamb, D-Pa., is in honor of the Hessil family “and seeks to undo the unfair policy currently in place at the VA,” Steil said.

Steil represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

Lamb represents the Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, which encompasses areas north and northwest of Pittsburgh.

I learned about this unfortunate situation when I was contacted by the family of a woman who had been receiving monthly benefits from the VA due to her husband’s military service,” Steil said. “This woman unfortunately died five hours before the end of the month. As a result, the VA is now demanding that her family return her benefits for the whole month.

“I want to thank Anne Hessil for coming to our office, and working with us to help get this important piece of legislation introduced,” Steil said.

Anne Hessil spoke about the importance of properly respecting veterans and their families.

“The greatest sacrifice an American citizen can give is to serve his country, and do it to help enforce the freedoms that we all get. I think sometimes we take it for granted,” Hessil said. “This is an incredible country. We have opportunities here because of the sacrifices that soldiers give and that their family members give, and we have to put that first.

“I don’t think we do enough for our veterans, and those family members,” Hessil continued. “The sacrifices that they’ve made, whether it’s directly on the battlefield, or whether it’s a subsequent illness or condition that occurs, that we have to put them ahead of our politics.”

The bill was introduced as House Resolution 6323.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0