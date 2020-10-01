Trump cancels Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

MADISON — President Donald Trump canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We have received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse,” Caley Cavadini, spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, said Thursday. Kabat had called for Trump to cancel the rally.

The director of the La Crosse airport said the event was canceled due to a legal issue, not concerns over the coronavirus.

A political rally violated the terms of a lease with a tenant who planned to host the rally on airport property, Airport Director Ian Turner said.

“The tenant was notified of this, disagreed with the City of La Crosse’s position, but opted not to host the event,” Turner said in a statement. He did not identify who the tenant was.

Trump’s campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The La Crosse rally was still listed on the president’s campaign website as of Thursday afternoon.