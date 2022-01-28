UPDATE: No new leads Thursday in search for missing Antioch man

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Antioch Police Department is continuing to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen a missing Antioch man to contact investigators. Thomas “Tommy” Howe was still missing as of Friday — nearly a week after he wandered from an accident scene.

A search Monday of the Old School Forest Preserve near Libertyville led to the discovery of Howe’s work cell phone. Nothing else was found during the search. Another search was conducted on Thursday focused on areas of the forest preserve that have been identified as having a higher likelihood of providing information about Howe’s possible movements following the crash, Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said.

According to police, at approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, Howe, 24, was involved in a traffic accident with another vehicle along Interstate 94 (Tri-State Tollway) near Illinois Route 176. Following the accident, witnesses reported seeing Howe walk away from his vehicle. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

A caller told the Kenosha News on Thursday that there had been an unconfirmed sighting in Pleasant Prairie, but village police Thursday said they had no such reports.

Howe was last observed traveling on foot while wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. He is described as a male white, 5-foot-8, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Antioch police were aided by numerous local agencies in their searches, including the Libertyville police and fire departments, the Lake County Forest Preserve Police, Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and the Wauconda Fire Department. Additionally, 77 volunteers, five K-9s from Illinois Wisconsin Search and Rescue Dogs from McHenry County, and several drones took part in Monday’s search.

“We’re asking anyone who thinks they may have seen Tommy over the past few days to contact the Antioch Police Dispatch Center,” said Guttschow. “I would also encourage anyone who lives near the Old School Forest Preserve to check their home security footage from the weekend to see if they see anything unusual.”

Prior to Thursday’s search, Guttschow met with Howe’s family and members of the volunteer group who have been helping in the search.

“We want Tommy’s family and friends to know that we’re committed to being there with them every step of this process,” said Guttschow. “Our investigators continue to follow up on every lead that has been called into our dispatch center.”

Howe’s family scheduled a prayer service and rosary reading Thursday night at St. Patrick’s Church in Wadsworth, where Howe reportedly grew up.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Howe is asked to call the CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111. The Village of Antioch Police Department Facebook page will have all official updates on the investigation.

