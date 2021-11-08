Watch live: Defense trying to poke holes in testimony of man shot by Rittenhouse

Grosskreutz says that he knew Kenosha well, having brought patients to the hospital there before, and that he knew there was a "propensity for violence" during rioting — factors for why he said he came to Kenosha on Aug. 25. He said "that day was like any other day" for having gone armed in Kenosha on Aug. 25. He said he had a Glock pistol that day but his permit had expired at the time of the riots.

Grosskreutz says of the 10 or so patients he treated that night before being shot, the most dire was a young woman hit by a rubber bullet on the inside of the arm.

A Kenosha News photo of Grosskreutz treating someone injured during protests is shown and submitted into evidence.

Grosskreutz said before he was shot he saw Rittenhouse "offering medical assistance" to someone who appeared to have an injured leg. According to Grosskreutz's testimony, he said he saw someone carried onto a Car Source lot, Rittenhouse offer aid, someone else yell something to the effect of "don't let them treat you" and then that person being carried off the lot without Rittenhouse being able to offer any aid.

Later upon cross-examination, Grosskreutz says he did not render aid either.