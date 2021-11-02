Watch live: First witness, Dominick Black, takes the stand in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Black says he would be "safer" on top of one of the buildings. He didn't want to be "caught up" in potential violence down below.

Prosecutor asks if Black would have felt less safe on the ground and Black replies in the affirmative. Of being on the ground, Black says "it was not a safe place to be at all." He says the crowd was "saying a lot of threats, throwing a lot of things." He says threats were directed at "us" as well as the police and others in the crowd.

1:44 p.m.: Black says Rittenhouse got the gun himself from Black's stepfather's home; he did not have permission to take it since he was still 17, but Black didn't stop him. They went out together while armed in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse then started going through the house looking for medical supplies.

Black says that he and Rittenhouse met the owner of Car Source — identified as "Sam" — on the morning of the shootings, then met him again later in the day.

Black says that one of the Car Source locations they were defending did not have all of its cars burned up; just some damage.

1:27 p.m.: Dominick Black, 20, takes the stand.