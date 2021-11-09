Watch live: First witness for Rittenhouse defense says he was asked to defend Car Source

Before the jury was in the room, judge also said he would not address on the record the conversation he and attorneys had at the end of the day Monday in his chambers.

9 a.m. The prosecution is set to continue its case against Kyle Rittenhouse today in Kenosha.

On Monday, jurors heard from the protester and volunteer medic who survived after Kyle Rittenhouse shot him on the streets of Kenosha. Gaige Grosskreutz testified that he pointed his own gun at Rittenhouse but didn't mean to and had no intention of firing it.

Grosskreutz, the third and final man gunned down by Rittenhouse during a night of turbulent racial-justice protests in the summer of 2020, took the stand Monday at Rittenhouse's murder trial and recounted how he drew his own pistol after the bloodshed started.

“I thought the defendant was an active shooter,” said Grosskreutz, 27. Asked what was going through his mind as he got closer to the 17-year-old Rittenhouse, he said, “That I was going to die.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rittenhouse shot Grosskreutz in the arm, tearing away much of his bicep — or “vaporized” it, as the witness put it.