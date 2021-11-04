Watch live: Testimony continues after man struck from Kyle Rittenhouse jury after making joke about Jacob Blake

Schroeder dismissed the juror, emphasizing the need for the public to have confidence in the outcome of the trial.

“It is clear that the appearance of bias is present and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case,” Schroder said.

Testimony continues with defense attorney Mark Richards continuing to question Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard, who first took the witness stand on Wednesday.

9 a.m. Testimony is set to continue today in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Video took center stage Wednesday in the Illinois man's trial in the shootings of three men — two fatally — after Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha in August 2020 with a medical kit and a rifle in what he says was an effort to safeguard property from damaging riots.

Jurors peered at infrared video made by an FBI surveillance plane from almost 9,000 feet above the spot where Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. With colored circles superimposed on the video identifying the movements of the two men far below, Kenosha Police Detective Martin Howard agreed with defense attorney Mark Richards that Rittenhouse had repeatedly shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased — and that Rosenbaum appeared to be gaining ground on Rittenhouse.