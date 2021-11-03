Watch live: Testimony from Kenosha Police investigator continues into afternoon

Schroeder then complains about the media "again," in his words. He noted that someone on TV two days ago talked about how "divisive" the Rittenhouse case is. He says there are members of the media on "reputable sites" saying things that are "bizarre," but doesn't expound on what he's referring to.

Schroeder says prosecution is "mixing rules up" regarding hearsay as it relates to a defendant like Rittenhouse and to Rosenbaum.

Prosecutor says he doesn't want to respond to the media, saying he hasn't heard what Jeffrey Toobin has said on CNN, and sounds confused about why it's coming up.

12:32 p.m.: During an explanation on hearsay for the sake of the jury, the judge expounds on how hearsay came up in the Bible relating to Saint Paul going on trial — a story from nearly two millennia prior to the United States being founded. "Where are the witnesses against me?" Judge Bruce Schroeder quotes Paul as saying in the Bible story Schroeder says is an example of the ancient Roman antecedent to the current law.

12:21 p.m.: Howard says that Rittenhouse's identity was learned via social media and then was confirmed when Rittenhouse turned himself in near his home in Antioch, Illinois.