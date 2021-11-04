Watch live: Testimony from witnesses recalls chaotic night of Rittenhouse shootings

McGinniss testifies that, of all the protests and riots he's covered, he saw the most guns in Seattle and then second place was Kenosha.

McGinniss said being around Rittenhouse and other guns that he was "fearful" because there was so many guns and it was "chaotic," but wasn't "specifically fearful" of Rittenhouse himself.

12:37 p.m.: Lunch break over. Court to resume.

McGinniss shares a fear that he could have been hurt as Rittenhouse and Rosenbaum confronted each other.

"Did you feel that the defendant's actions of turning around and pointing the gun put you in danger?" prosecutor asks.

"Certainly I was in danger, yes," McGinniss replies.

McGinniss is asked if he ever saw Rosenbaum touch Rittenhouse's gun. McGinniss says he can't say for sure, but that the two were "very close" to each other, and that if Rosenbaum did touch the gun he didn't "alter (its) trajectory."

As video of McGinniss, who said he was raised by an ER doctor, trying to save Rosenbaum's life plays in court, McGinniss is visibly upset and struggles to watch; prosecutor apologizes for necessity of playing the video in front of McGinniss and bringing back that trauma.

