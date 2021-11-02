Watch now: First day of witnesses complete in Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Here's everything that was talked about today

After getting to their place in Antioch, there was nobody there, but Rittenhouse's mom and sisters showed up 15 minutes later.

At first there was a discussion that Rittenhouse flee the state, but Black advised Rittenhouse to turn himself in.

Prosecutor asks Black if Rittenhouse had ever worked as an EMT or paramedic, and Black replies "no" to the questions.

Prosecutor confirms with Black that Black is not getting anything in exchange for testifying, since Black is facing criminal charges for providing gun to Rittenhouse, who was then 17 years old.

Black says he saw some injuries to Rittenhouse's head, and that Rittenhouse said "his head hurt" after the shootings.

Later on in the night, protesters began throwing rocks at the armed individuals at the Car Source. Black says he wasn't at risk of "great bodily harm" and didn't think about firing his gun at them.

2:03 p.m.: Black says that he and Rittenhouse didn't know any of the people who came from out of town to "help" defend Car Source locations.

Black says he would be "safer" on top of one of the buildings. He didn't want to be "caught up" in potential violence down below.