Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues with fourth day of testimony

Moretti believes there were "more people armed than not" throughout the civil unrest. "I probably talked to more people that had pistols and weapons and baseball bats and whatnot." Moretti said he and his partner told everyone they encountered and talked to "to go home."

Moretti says that an officer down call went out after the shootings, but it ended up being false. The hospital was going into lockdown soon after shootings.

Moretti said he was one of the ones who put Rosenbaum into a body bag and brought his body to the hospital morgue.

The body armor Moretti was wearing, he says, would not have been able to sustain a rifle round. Moretti said a full-metal jacket round would go through his body armor "like he was wearing nothing."

Moretti testifies he was unable to hear people yelling that Rittenhouse had "just shot them." Moretti adds that he saw Rittenhouse "manipulate" his rifle twice as he walked up, increasing their fear he may mean them harm. A voice is heard in video yelling "Get out of the road!" to Rittenhouse, whose hands are up; Moretti said the person yelling is either himself or his partner — they both were yelling, so Moretti can't tell who is yelling at which moment.