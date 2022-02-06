 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva

WATCH NOW: Snow sculptures draw a crowd to Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's Winterfest ran through Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Flat Iron Park on the lakefront, and various Downtown Lake Geneva locations.

The 27th annual Winterfest featured the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including a downtown ice sculpture tour and bonfires on the beach.

The snow sculpting: The snow sculptures, are created for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, can be viewed on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. The action started Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the 8-foot-by-9-foot snow blocks were built and 15 snow-sculpting teams from across the U.S. started sculpting.

People flocked to Lake Geneva's Winterfest on Saturday and Sunday in Flat Iron Park on the city's lakefront, and various Downtown Lake Geneva locations.

The 27th annual Winterfest featured the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including a Downtown ice sculpture tour and bonfires on the beach.

The 2022 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship is the highlight of Lake Geneva's annual Winterfest celebration. This year 15 sculptures were entered in the competition. 

Sculptora Borealis, a team from Wisconsin, was named National champion and finished second in the People's Choice category for their sculpture titled "Deeper Connections." The people's choice award was voted by the public. The national champion is voted by the snow sculptors themselves. 

Sculptora Borealis won the championship for the second year in a row. Team Members included Joshua Jakubowski (captain), Robert Lechtenberg and Michael Lechtenberg.

The artists shared this description about their sculpture:

"Against the many storylines that exist today, whether it’s political, racial, cultural, religious, etc., the media narrative continuously places humans into groups or uses descriptors that try to push people into some sort of category often creating division and tension between those groups. Whatever the motive, in the end, we are all humans and our opinions and what we look like on the outside are just a small part of who we are as a person. The deeper we dig into understanding our fellow humans, we’ll find that we have much in common, and if you remain open, you just might find a connection that would not have otherwise been found. It is time for us to reach out and understand each other so we can unify the world and create compassion, and acceptance for all beings on Earth."

