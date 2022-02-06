WATCH NOW: Snow sculptures draw a crowd to Lake Geneva

"Against the many storylines that exist today, whether it’s political, racial, cultural, religious, etc., the media narrative continuously places humans into groups or uses descriptors that try to push people into some sort of category often creating division and tension between those groups. Whatever the motive, in the end, we are all humans and our opinions and what we look like on the outside are just a small part of who we are as a person. The deeper we dig into understanding our fellow humans, we’ll find that we have much in common, and if you remain open, you just might find a connection that would not have otherwise been found. It is time for us to reach out and understand each other so we can unify the world and create compassion, and acceptance for all beings on Earth."