Watch now: Updates from the second day of testimony in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

1:40 p.m.: In widely seen video of law enforcement officer telling armed group that included Rittenhouse "we appreciate you guys, we really do," Investigator Martin Howard says he doesn't know what department that officer was with, other than it being a sheriff's office; the officer was not with the Kenosha Police Department.

1:35 p.m.: Break is over. Judge has returned to his chair. Jury being called back in.

1:10 p.m.: Going to a break as arguments over video audio continue.

From an early afternoon pool report:

Rittenhouse took notes when prosecutors displayed video him speaking into a camera last year while standing in a car lot before the shooting. A several points Wednesday as the video played, he leaned over to say something to one of his lawyers.

Some jurors nodded as the judge turned to them to explain why audio on the video had to be turned down when the person shooting it commented about what he was seeing. Later, the judge sent jurors out of the room when he addressed the issue further with attorneys.