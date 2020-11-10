Winthrop Harbor gun store burglarized early Tuesday

A gun store just south of the state line in Winthrop Harbor was burglarized early Tuesday morning, with four thieves taking 39 guns.
According to Winthrop Harbor Police, the four people broke in the door of the Outdoorsman, 221 Sheridan Road, at about 12:30 a.m. and within a minute loaded the guns into bags. They left headed north on Sheridan Road in a dark-colored small SUV.
Police said they took five rifles, two shotguns and 32 handguns.
