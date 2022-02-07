 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Beach Park, Ill.

Wisconsin driver reported in critical condition after Saturday crash in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Sheriff's officials say speeding and reckless driving led to a crash Saturday that left three people injured, including a Wisconsin man with critical injuries.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park. Sheriff’s deputies arriving on scene determined that three vehicles were involved, two with major damage.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a 2010 Subaru crossover, driven by a 42-year-old man from Fitchburg, Wis., was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road approaching Yorkhouse Road. According to witnesses, the driver of the Subaru was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, sheriff's officials said.

The driver of the Subaru attempted to pass a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by a 20-year-old Zion man.  witnesses said the Subaru, while passing, struck the Honda causing both vehicles to lose control. The Honda went off the roadway and struck a tree and the Subaru continued northbound for several hundred feet, then went off the roadway, striking a utility pole, which then caused it to roll. The Subaru then struck a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 39-year-old Zion man.

People are also reading…

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was reported in critical condition as of Sunday. The driver of the Honda and his front-seat passenger, a 21-year-old Zion man, were transported to Vista East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC and his passenger, a 7-year-old boy, were uninjured.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic.The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis.That percentage increase was the biggest six-month increase since the department began recording fatal crash data since 1975.The department, which includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads."We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America," Buttigieg said in a statement Thursday. "No one will accomplish this alone. It will take all levels of government, industries, advocates, engineers and communities across the country working together toward the day when family members no longer have to say goodbye to loved ones because of a traffic crash."NHTSA also said that behavioral research from March through June showed that speeding and traveling without a seat belt remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic. The agency has pointed to increasing road deaths, a trend for the last two years, on more reckless behavior on the roads.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine tensions: France's Macron 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks with Putin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert