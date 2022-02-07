Wisconsin driver reported in critical condition after Saturday crash in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Sheriff's officials say speeding and reckless driving led to a crash Saturday that left three people injured, including a Wisconsin man with critical injuries.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park. Sheriff’s deputies arriving on scene determined that three vehicles were involved, two with major damage.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a 2010 Subaru crossover, driven by a 42-year-old man from Fitchburg, Wis., was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road approaching Yorkhouse Road. According to witnesses, the driver of the Subaru was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, sheriff's officials said.

The driver of the Subaru attempted to pass a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by a 20-year-old Zion man. witnesses said the Subaru, while passing, struck the Honda causing both vehicles to lose control. The Honda went off the roadway and struck a tree and the Subaru continued northbound for several hundred feet, then went off the roadway, striking a utility pole, which then caused it to roll. The Subaru then struck a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 39-year-old Zion man.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was reported in critical condition as of Sunday. The driver of the Honda and his front-seat passenger, a 21-year-old Zion man, were transported to Vista East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC and his passenger, a 7-year-old boy, were uninjured.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.