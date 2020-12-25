Wisconsin insurance commissioner confirms COVID-19 vaccine will be covered for all

MADISON — The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance has confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided at no cost for all state residents.

In accordance with federal guidance, all health insurers will be prohibited from applying cost sharing for the vaccine or for any costs associated with administration of the vaccine, and anyone without health insurance will also be able to get vaccinated without an out-of-pocket costs.

“As distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, we want to ensure that every Wisconsinite knows they have access to the vaccine without any cost barriers,” said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable.

“Regardless of who your insurance company is, or if you even have insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently being distributed in accordance with federal and state guidelines with health care personnel, people in long-term care and assisted living facilities, and other essential workers receiving priority access. The state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, as established by the state Department of Health Services, provides information about the state’s vaccine distribution plan.