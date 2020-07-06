State issues coastal management grants to Kenosha, Racine area projects

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than $100,000 has been allocated by the State of Wisconsin to go toward managing the coastline in Kenosha and Racine counties.

The Wisconsin Coastal Management Program announced the recipients of a total of $1.5 million to local, state and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities and nonprofit organizations, all along the state’s coastline.

“Wisconsin’s Great Lakes are some of our most important economic, cultural and natural resources,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a press statement. “From safe drinking water to tourism and recreation to commerce and transportation, we know that protecting the health of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is a key to our state’s ability to thrive and support future generations.”

Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, an Evers-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. The program awards federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives.